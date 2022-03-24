Saco-based singer-songwriter Laurie Jones released her seventh album, “Dark Horse,” in the fall.

On March 8, she came out with a lyric video for the track “Light Side.” The tune’s a real rocker with an empowering message that includes a nod to listening to your favorite records instead of cruel schoolyard kids.

Jones’ next live appearance is on April 29 at Portland’s St. Lawrence Arts Center with guests Mehuman and Sara Trunzo.

Here’s “Light Side:”

