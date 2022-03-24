SACO — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the state, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has ramped up its efforts to give back to local organizations across southern Maine. The bank donated $595,013 to more than 350 charities and nonprofits in 2021, providing support for food insecurity, animal welfare programs, heating assistance, mental health services, and more.

“We recognized that many nonprofits were struggling with fundraising efforts, and we made it a priority to assist them,” said Bob Quentin, president & CEO of Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. “We are proud to support so many causes throughout our community. The work of these organizations inspires us, and we thank them for their commitment to the people of Maine.”

Rather than single out one specific area of need, SBSI chose to support as many organizations as possible in their communities, including Animal Welfare Society, Good Shepherd Food Bank, My Place Teen Center and Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. The team noted that it was particularly rewarding to build new relationships with small nonprofit organizations and learn about new needs in the community.

As part of its 2021 giving, the bank also asked its corporators to vote from a list of seven nonprofits and made gifts to Caring Unlimited, Sweetser, The Family Restored, Day One, Maine Behavioral Healthcare, Opportunity Alliance, and The Yellow Tulip Project.

In addition, in a year when many Maine families have faced financial hardship, SBSI is continuing its efforts to help end school hunger. The bank donated $23,990 to school nutrition programs in York and Cumberland counties through its Community Debit Card Program, providing meals for students in Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook.

According to the National Education Association, child nutrition is a critical factor in development and achievement. Eating breakfast at school helps children perform better, have better attendance, and exhibit fewer behavior problems. Maine ranks as one of the most food-insecure states, with 46 percent of students attending Maine schools eligible for free or reduced lunch according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Hunger in our communities is all too common, but no child should have to wonder where their next meal is going to come from,” Quentin said. “As a mutual organization, it is our responsibility to do our part to help. We’re grateful for our customers, who continue to support the Community Debit Card Program and show their commitment in helping to keep our students fed.”

Donations to the program are generated every time SBSI customers swipe their Community Debit Cards for non-ATM transactions. This year’s total of nearly $24,000 marks an increase of almost 25 percent compared to 2021 when card users raised $18,000. In total, the program has raised more than $66,000 over four years.

To learn more about the Community Debit Card Program, visit https://www.sbsavings.bank/community-debit-cards/