SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Maine’s oldest bank, recently made numerous promotions across a variety of departments and branches.

• Melissa Boilard has been promoted to Vice President, Employee Talent & Relations Manager. Boilard joined the Bank in 1997. She spent her first few years in the Retail Department before joining the Human Resources Department in 2014 as an HR Generalist. Boilard was promoted to Vice President in 2019. “Each and every day, I am tremendously proud to be part of this extraordinary organization,” Boilard said.

• Heather Forgea has been promoted to Retail Loan Underwriting Officer. Forgea joined SBSI in 2015 as a Retail Loan Processor and was promoted to Retail Loan Underwriter/Facilitator in 2019. “The progress you can make at SBSI from the support you receive is second to none,” she said. “I am motivated by the support system to succeed.”

• Jen Winston has been promoted to Payroll & Benefits Specialist. Winston joined SBSI in 2019 as a Benefits Specialist. “I’ve really enjoyed my role at the Bank,” Winston said. “I’ve learned so much already and I’m looking forward to advancing with my new responsibilities.”

• Jenn McCallum has been promoted to Senior Retail Loan Processor. McCallum joined SBSI in 1995 as a Teller and was promoted to Officer in 2002. She joined the loan department in 2003, where she worked in multiple roles. “The loan department feels like home because I’m surrounded with support and encouragement,” McCallum shared. “I’m passionate about my career and enthusiastic about this next step.”

• Kathleen Grenier has been promoted to Customer Relationship Officer at the Scarborough branch. Grenier joined the Westbrook branch in 2012 as a Teller and was promoted to Customer Relationship Associate in 2018. “I am so grateful for the customers and colleagues that I have been able to work with and look forward to many more years of helping others and spreading kindness throughout the communities we serve,” Grenier said.

• Stacey Skinsacos has been promoted to Senior Retail Loan Underwriting Officer. Skinsacos joined SBSI in 1999 as a Teller before joining the Loan Department in 2000. In 2003, she was promoted to Retail Loan Underwriter/Facilitator. Skinsacos said, “I’m excited for this next step in my career and looking forward to continuing to develop within the retail loan department.”

• Zach Golojuch has been promoted to Retail Loan Processing Supervisor. Golojuch joined SBSI in 2019 as a Retail Loan Processor and was promoted to Loan Processing Team Lead in January 2021. In his new role, he will supervise the Retail Loan Processing team. “It has been rewarding to advance in the Retail Loan Department,” Golojuch said. “I’ve gained invaluable knowledge and I look forward to supporting our team as we continue to grow.”

