Police name recovery program liaison

A woman who grew up in Westbrook is now heading the Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program at the Westbrook Police Department, which connects residents with substance use disorder to services to help them recover.

“I am excited to work in my community trying to assist and offer hope daily,” Missy Esty said on the Westbrook Police Department’s Facebook page. “It’s like a dream come true.”

Esty replaces Danielle Rideout, who left the position in January to pursue a private practice.

A Westbrook High School graduate, Esty has been the Opportunity Alliance police liaison for the Portland Police Department and Cumberland County for more than eight years. She earned a degree in psychology at the University of Southern Maine and has studied at King Alfred College in the United Kingdom.

The Westbrook Police Department established the Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program in 2016. Esty can be reached at [email protected] or 303-4009.

Muddy dog park still off limits

The Westbrook Dog Park off Stroudwater Street will remain closed until further notice.

The city closed down the dog park March 15 due to the amount of mud.

Mayor Mike Foley said the closure was not unexpected because it is now mud season and the park gets a lot of use. The status of the ground is being monitored and the city will reopen the park when it improves, he said.

Senior social

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. April 4 at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Historical items for sale

Westbrook Historical Society 2022 calendars and “Westbrook Remembered” photo books are still available. Calendars are $10 each and books are $25.

The historical society, headquartered at the community center at 426 Bridge St., is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays. For more, email [email protected] or call 854-5588.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported March 22, 1972, that Mrs. Gerald Marion of Middle Street was the hostess at a luncheon for Mrs. Clarence Van Orman, a former Westbrook resident who was visiting from Muskegon, Michigan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: