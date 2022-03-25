Council shouldn’t alter The Downs from growth cap

I am seeing a movement to grant The Downs developers their request for an exemption to the Growth Ordinance. If the TIF that The Downs developers were granted was approved while the Growth Ordinance was in place, then an exemption would substantially alter the TIF agreement, and therefore the TIF agreement would be considered null and void should they get their exemption. Period. Aside from the fact that the Town Council should never have entered into the TIF agreement that has and will grossly enrich the developers, substantially altering the agreement and giving them a special exemption is unconscionable.

Barry Stephens

Scarborough

