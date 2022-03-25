The recently completed winter sports season was highly anticipated and did it ever deliver, as postseason play returned and with it, came plenty of coronations.

Highlights were plentiful across the board in Forecaster Country and fittingly, an abundance of local standouts were named to winter postseason all-star teams.

Here’s a recap:

Boys’ basketball

The South Portland and Yarmouth boys’ basketball teams each won Gold Balls last month, while Falmouth got to the state final and those squads, along with others from our coverage area, placed top players on all-star teams.

In the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, South Portland’s 6-foot-11 junior post standout JP Estrella was named the Class AA Player of the Year.

Teammate Owen Maloney, a senior who will walk-on at the University of Maine next year, was chosen the SMAA Class AA Defensive Player of the Year.

Portland’s Jared Biaya, who missed almost the entire season with a heart ailment, before stealing the show in his one appearance, a win over Deering, was given the prestigious Gary Randall Award (as was Gorham’s Elijah Wyatt) as the league’s top player-sportsman.

Portland’s Joe Russo was chosen the Dave Allen SMAA Class AA Coach of the Year.

The SMAA Class AA first-team included Portland’s Wani Donato and South Portland’s Jaelen Jackson and Owen Maloney.

The second-team featured Cheverus’ Silvano Ismail and Deering’s Remijo Wani.

Cheverus’ Seth Huntington and Scarborough’s Rowan MacDonald made the third-team.

Deering’s Max Chikuta and Portland’s Spencer Cross were honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Gio St. Onge, Deering’s Evan Legassey, Portland’s Jeissey Khamis and Scarborough’s Liam Garriepy were named to the SMAA All-Rookie team.

In Class A, Falmouth’s Brady Coyne was named the SMAA Player of the Year.

Teammate Chris Simonds was named the SMAA Rookie of the Year.

Falmouth’s Judd Armstrong was chosen the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Falmouth’s Jack Stowell was named to the SMAA Class A first-team.

Judd Armstrong was an honorable mention.

Cheverus’ Anthony Cloutier, Seth Huntington and Jackson Krieger, Deering’s Abdulla Al Taee and Alex Willings, Falmouth’s Cooper Bush, Zach Morrill, Jack Stowell and Nate Toronto and Scarborough’s Reid Deniso and Cade Sullivan qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the Western Maine Conference, Class B champion Yarmouth placed standout Peter Psyhogeos on the Class A/B first-team, along with Freeport’s Colby Arsenault and Greely’s Andrew St. Hilaire.

Cape Elizabeth’s Will Bowe and Freeport’s Blaine Cockburn made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Evan Reeves and Yarmouth’s Matt Waeldner were named to the third-team.

The WMC Class A/B All-Defensive team included Freeport’s Keigan Shea, Greely’s Liam Gardner and Yarmouth’s Matt Waeldner.

The WMC Class C first-team included Joaquim Bila of North Yarmouth Academy and Waynflete’s Henry Hart and Nico Kirby.

NYA’s Elliott Oney and Logan Welch made the second-team.

The WMC Class C All-Defensive team featured NYA’s Bryce Bernier and Joaquim Bila and Waynflete’s Henry Hart.

Cape Elizabeth’s Will Bowe and Jake Frame, Freeport’s Colby Arsenault and Blaine Cockburn, Greely’s Andrew St. Hilaire and Tim Walker, NYA’s Joaquim Bila and Logan Welch, Waynflete’s Henry Hart and Yarmouth’s Peter Psyhogeos and Matt Waeldner played in the WMC Senior All-Star game.

Freeport’s Tyler Tracy, Greely’s Travis Seaver and Yarmouth’s Jonas Allen served as coaches.

Yarmouth’s Peter Psyhogeos was named the WMC boys’ Bob Butler Award winner as the top senior player. Psyhogeos joined Josh Britten (2012) as lone Clippers to receive the honor.

Falmouth, Freeport and Greely also had players named to the Class A South All-Star team. Navigators Brady Coyne and Jack Stowell made the first-team, Falmouth’s Judd Armstrong, Freeport’s Colby Arsenault and Greely’s Andrew St. Hilaire made the second-team and Freeport’s Blaine Cockburn and Greely’s Tim Walker made the third-team.

Cheverus’ Seth Huntington, Falmouth’s Brady Coyne and Jack Stowell, NYA’s Joaquim Bila and Elliott Oney, Portland’s Wani Donato, South Portland’s Owen Maloney and Yarmouth’s Peter Psyhogeos made the select list of Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Stars.

Falmouth’s Dave Halligan (Class A South), South Portland’s Kevin Millington (Class AA South) and Yarmouth’s Jonas Allen (Class B South) were honored as Coaches of the Year for their respective regions by the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

Last but not least, Falmouth’s Brady Coyne and South Portland’s Owen Maloney were semifinalists for the Mr. Maine Basketball Award. Coyne then became a finalist for the honor, which ultimately went to Edward Little’s John Shea.

Girls’ basketball

Girls’ basketball also produced a state champion in Cheverus, which won the Gold Ball for the first time. The Stags were well-represented on the SMAA all-star team.

Emma Lizotte made the Class AA first-team, along with Scarborough’s Lindsay Fiorillo.

The second-team featured Cheverus’ Maddie Fitzpatrick.

Portland’s Elizabeth Yugu and South Portland’s Ruth Boles made the third-team.

Deering’s Maya Gayle and Scarborough’s Emerson Flaker and Caroline Hartley were named to the SMAA Class AA All-Rookie team.

Cheverus’ Emma Lizotte, Portland’s Elizabeth Yugu and Scarborough’s Emerson Flaker made the SMAA Class AA All-Defensive team.

In Class A, the first-team included Falmouth’s Emily Abbott, Sloane Ginevan and Anna Turgeon.

Falmouth’s Katie Lozoraitis made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Maddie Christman was an honorable mention.

Falmouth’s Emily Abbott and Maddie Christman were named to the SMAA Class A All-Rookie team.

Falmouth’s Sloane Ginevan made the SMAA Class A All-Defensive team.

Ginevan was also named the SMAA Class A Player of the Year.

Scarborough’s Mike Giordano received the Ron Cote SMAA Coach of the Year award.

Cheverus’ Emily Bontatibus, Abigail Jennings, Hayley Jordan, Maeve Kelly, Julia Kratzer and Lillian Singleton, Deering’s Anna Krush, Ella McGowan and Yipsi Sibo, Portland’s Lainey Randall, Scarborough’s Lindsay Fiorillo, Elisabeth LeFebvre and Una Djuranovic and South Portland’s Hylah Owen qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Freeport’s Mason Baker-Schlendering, Greely’s Chelsea Graiver and Yarmouth’s Katelyn D’Appolonia were Class A/B first-team selections.

Cape Elizabeth’s Emily Supple, Greely’s Sophia Ippolito and Yarmouth’s Maya Panozzo made the second-team.

Greely’s Kaiyla Delisle was named to the third-team.

Freeport’s Mason Baker-Schlendering, Greely’s Sophia Ippolito and Yarmouth’s Katelyn D’Appolonia made the WMC Class A/B All-Defensive team.

In Class C, NYA’s Graca Bila, Sarah English and Angel Huntsman made the first-team.

NYA’s Madilyn Oronato was named to the second-team.

NYA’s Graca Bila and Angel Huntsman made the WMC Class C All-Defensive team.

Greely’s Chelsea Graiver was a finalist for the WMC girls’ Bob Butler award, which was won by Wells’ Grace Ramsdell.

Cape Elizabeth’s Emily Supple, Freeport’s Mason Baker-Schlendering, Greely’s Kaiyla Delisle and Chelsea Graiver and Yarmouth’s Katelyn D’Appolonia and Maya Panozzo played in the WMC Senior All-Star game. Greely’s Todd Flaherty and NYA’s Tom Robinson served as coaches.

Cheverus’ Lillian Singleton, Greely’s Chelsea Graiver, Scarborough’s Lindsay Fiorillo and Yarmouth’s Katelyn D’Appolonia made the select list of Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Stars.

Last but not least, Greely’s Chelsea Graiver, Scarborough’s Lindsay Fiorillo and Yarmouth’s Katelyn D’Appolonia were semifinalists for the Miss Maine Basketball award, which was ultimately won by Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher.

Boys’ hockey

The boys’ hockey story was also one of triumph and titles.

In Class A, Scarborough made an improbable run from the No. 7 seed to the state championship and placed Sam Rumelhart on the Class A all-state first-team. Jack Carlista made the second-team.

The South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team placed Cullen Adams and Richard Gilboy on the first-team and Jasper Curtis, Dylan Hannan and Ian Wright on the second-team.

Falmouth’s Charlie Adams, Xavier Grenier, Mitchell Ham and Sean MacDonald made the first-team.

Portland/Deering’s Carlos Braceras and Ryan Becker also made the first-team.

Falmouth’s Charlie Adams, Portland/Deering’s Ryan Becker and South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s Cullen Adams were semifinalists for the Travis Roy Award, as the state’s premier Class A senior player.

Charlie Adams and Cullen Adams were then named finalists.

Cullen Adams was the winner, the first in the history of the South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete program.

In Class B South, Nick Marro of state champion Brunswick, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Matt Robichaud and Greely’s Evan Dutil and Ryan Moore, made the first-team.

Brunswick’s Zach Stern-Hayes, Cape Elizabeth’s Phillip Coupe, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Brian Connolly and Greely’s Landon Werner and Keji Wiessner were named to the second-team.

Brunswick’s Luke Patterson, Grey Perham and A.J. Wolverton, Cape Elizabeth’s Colin Blackburn and Sebastian Moon and Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Kevin Connolly made the third-team.

Brunswick’s Tommy Labbe, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Andrew Cheever and Greely’s Spencer Osgood and Brooks Williams were honorable mentions.

The All-Rookie team included Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Neal McQuarrie and Ian O’Connor and Greely’s Finn Murphy made the All-Rookie team.

Brunswick’s Ollie Bateman, Tommy Labbe, Joe Marro and Sam Masse, Cape Elizabeth’s Quinn Gordon and Brett Hetrick, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Kevin Connolly, Wyatt Header, Cam Miller, Oliver Prinn, Zack Ridlon and Matt Robichaud and Greely’s Gage Cooney, Evan Dutil, Ryan Moore, Spencer Osgood, Mitchell Parent and Brooks Williams were Senior All-Stars. Brunswick’s Mike Misner, Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Dave St. Pierre and Greely’s Barry Mothes coached in the Senior All-Star Game.

Greely’s Evan Dutil was named the Class B South Forward of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin was chosen the Class B South Defenseman of the Year.

Brunswick’s Luke Patterson was named Class B South Goaltender of the Year.

Brunswick’s Mike Misner was chosen Class B South Coach of the Year.

The SMAA boys’ hockey All-Academic team included Kevin Connolly and Wyatt Header of Cheverus/Yarmouth, Deering’s Brandon Cronin, Falmouth’s Charlie Adams, Portland’s Ryan Becker, Carlos Braceras and Colby Winship, Scarborough’s Chris Lafferty, Connor L’Heureux, Connor Parks, Bradyn Reed, Nathan Robinson and Sam Rumelhart and South Portland’s Cullen Adams and Aidan Gorneau.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Scarborough made a stirring and surprising run to the state game where it lost to Lewiston. The Red Storm were led by standout senior goalie AJ Swett, who was a finalist for the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the state’s top senior player. The award ultimately went to Lewiston’s Leah Landry.

Cheverus’ Olivia Bradford, Falmouth’s Kate Kinley and Scarborough’s Calynn Gendreau were semifinalists for the Becky Schaffer Award.

The all-state team featured Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland’s Marina Bassett, Abbey Steinhagen and Delaney Whitten, Cheverus’ Olivia Bradford and Brynn McKenney, Falmouth’s Kate Kinley and Scarborough’s Evelyn Boardman, Meagan Donovan, Calynn Gendreau and AJ Swett.

The South Region all-conference team included Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland’s Libby Hooper, Catie Lee and Hartson Mosonic, Cheverus’ Lily Johnson, Lucy Johnson, Ella Lemieux and Charlotte Miller, Falmouth’s Morgan Adams and Eve Chace, Portland/Deering’s Jane Flynn and Scarborough’s Ashley Farrington and Lillian Finley.

The North Region all-conference team included Greely’s Lily Rawnsley and Kerry Roberts and Yarmouth/Freeport’s Sadie Carnes, Amanda Panciocco and Rosie Panenka.

Senior all-stars included Scarborough’s Evelyn Boardman, Gwen Diaz, Meagan Donovan, Ashley Farrington, Lillian Finley, Calynn Gendreau, Katherine Gross, Morgan Scoville and AJ Swett, as well as Katherine Blackburn and Sofia Cook of the Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team, Cheverus’ Olivia Bradford and Claire MacDonald, Falmouth’s Kate Kinley, Greely’s Kerry Roberts and Portland/Deering’s Jordan King.

The SMAA girls’ hockey All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Olivia Bradford, Kiera Delahanty, Claire MacDonald and Emma Tweed, Falmouth’s Whitney Adams, Kate Kinley and Mallory Roy, Portland’s Julia Duggan and Caitlin Huynh, Scarborough’s Evelyn Boardman, Gwen Diaz, Meagan Donovan, Ashley Farrington, Calynn Gendreau, Katherine Gross, Morgan Scoville and AJ Swett and South Portland’s Abigail Dresser.

Indoor track

The SMAA indoor track all-star boys’ first-team featured Cheverus’ Brendan Rogers (junior 55, junior 200 and junior 400) and Frank Morang (senior long jump and senior triple jump), Deering’s Avery Laurence (junior triple jump), Portland’s Nathan Blades (junior 800 and junior relay), Reegan Buck (junior high jump and junior relay), Myles Hang (junior shot put), Jason Hargesheimer (junior relay) and Benjamin Prestes (junior relay), Scarborough’s Zachary Barry (600, two-mile and senior 800), Nicholas Connolly (senior shot put), Jayden Flaker (senior hurdles), Toby Martin (pole vault) and John Read (junior hurdles) and South Portland’s 4×800 relay team of Brady Guay, Kyle Hartford, Chase Porter and Jacob Ramos.

The second-team included Cheverus’ Frank Morang (senior hurdles and senior 55), Deering’s Avery Laurence (junior long jump) and Denis Kevine Simost Sima Matha (senior triple jump), Portland’s Nathan Blades (mile) and Benjamin Prestes (junior 400 and junior 800), Scarborough’s Zachary Barry (senior 400), Jayden Flaker (senior 200) and Nate Murray (junior shot put) and South Portland’s Amir Broadus (senior shot put), Gavin Nicholson (junior high jump), Jacob Ramos (600 and senior 800), Che-Hao Saito (junior hurdles) and Arnaud Sioho (junior triple jump).

The third-team featured Cheverus Andrew Griffiths (600), Portland’s Reegan Buck (junior 55 and junior 200), Jason Hargesheimer (junior high jump) and Basilio Mangambo (senior triple jump), Scarborough’s Jayden Flaker (senior shot put and senior 400), Toby Martin (senior hurdles) and John Read (junior high jump) and South Portland’s Brady Guay (senior long jump), Maksim Kladov (pole vault), Gavin Nicholson (junior triple jump) and Che-Hao Saito (junior long jump).

On the girls’ side, the SMAA first-team featured Cheverus’ Annie Vigue (junior 800), Portland’s Anneliese Collin (junior 400, junior high jump and junior hurdles), Scarborough’s Maezy Gleason (junior shot put) and South Portland’s Samantha Clyde (junior triple jump).

The second-team included Cheverus’ Annie Vigue (600) and Leska Whitmarsh (pole vault), Falmouth’s Bella Kopeshell (junior 400), Portland’s Vanessa Connolly (senior shot put) and Samantha Moore (junior 800), Scarborough’s Caroline Fallona (senior 55) and South Portland’s Ella Nickerson (junior triple jump).

The third-team featured Cheverus’ Annie Vigue (junior 400), Deering’s Saya Breiting-Brown (junior hurdles) and Claire Dunn (senior high jump), Falmouth’s Ruby Prentiss (junior shot put), Portland’s Samantha Moore (two-mile) and Jada Stevenson (senior high jump), Scarborough’s Caroline Fallona (senior 200) and South Portland’s Geneva Holmes (senior shot put), Petmanee Nakummum (pole vault), Ella Nickerson (junior long jump) and Iris Young (junior high jump).

The WMC indoor track all-star team wasn’t available at press time.

Swimming

The Southwestern boys’ swimming all-conference team featured Brennan Fravert, Jack Pillsbury, Yandy Placeres, Ethan Shulz and Evan Wardrop of Class A state champion Scarborough, Cormac McKenney, Keegan McKenney, Ethan Smith and David Steinbrick of Class B champion Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth’s Patrick Gill, Cole Gorsuch and Will Porter, Freeport’s Brian Brogan, Greely’s Matt Desmond and Charter Sasseville and South Portland’s Calvin Comeau, Evan Saunders and Noah Viola.

Scarborough’s Jack Pillsbury was named the North Division Southwesterns Swimmer of the Year.

Scarborough’s Brian Brogan was named the South Division Southwesterns Swimmer of the Year.

Greely’s Rob Hale was named the North Division Southwesterns Coach of the Year.

The Southwestern girls’ all-conference team included Ali Bragg, Brooke Mahoney, Lucy Shaw, Hope Taylor and Stephanie te Boekhorst of Class B champion Cape Elizabeth, Cheverus’ Taylor Belanger, Maria DelMonte of Deering/Portland, Falmouth’s Jillian James and Katrina Waite, Greely’s Audrey Cohen, Katie Hankinson and Abby Hollis, Scarborough’s Lili Stone, South Portland’s Meron Carlisle and Yarmouth’s Alex Ericson and Amelia Kostin.

Deering/Portland’s Maria DelMonte and Greely’s Audrey Cohen were named the co-North Division Southwesterns Swimmers of the Year.

Falmouth’s Jillian James was chosen the North Division Southwesterns Diver of the Year.

Yarmouth’s Alex Ericson was named the South Division Southwesterns Swimmer of the Year.

Greely’s Rob Hale was named the North Division Southwesterns Coach of the Year.

The boys’ all-state swim team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan McKenney (200 IM, 500 free and 400 free relay), Ethan Smith (100 fly, 200 free relay and 200 medley relay) and David Steinbrick (500 free), Falmouth’s Patrick Gill (50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and medley relay), Cole Gorsuch (100 fly, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay and medley relay) and Will Porter (100 backstroke), Freeport’s Brian Brogan (50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay), Greely’s Matt Desmond (200 free and 500 free), Scarborough’s Brennan Fravert (200 free relay), Jack Pillsbury (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Yandy Placeres (200 free, 100 fly, 400 free relay and medley relay), Ethan Schulz (100 free, 200 free, 400 free relay and 200 free relay), Evan Wardrop (100 backstroke and medley relay) and Noah Viola (diving).

Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan McKenney was chosen as the Swimmer of the Year.

Scarborough’s Eric French was named Coach of the Year.

The girls’ all-state swim team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Ali Bragg (200 IM), Brooke Mahoney (100 free, 200 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay), Lucy Shaw (100 fly, 400 free relay and medley relay) and Hope Taylor (500 free), Cheverus’ Taylor Belanger (100 breaststroke and 200 free relay), Deering/Portland’s Maria DelMonte (100 backstroke, 500 free and medley relay), Falmouth’s Jillian James (diving) and Katrina Waite (50 free, 200 free relay and medley relay), Greely’s Audrey Cohen (200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 free relay and medley relay) and Abby Hollis (100 back and 400 free relay) and Yarmouth’s Alex Ericson (200 IM, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay and medley relay) and Amelia Kostin (50 free, 200 free relay and medley relay).

Greely’s Audrey Cohen was chosen the Swimmer of the Year.

Falmouth’s Jillian James was named the Diver of the Year.

The SMAA swimming All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Taylor Belanger, Gia Boa Bui, Wyatt England, Delilah Hastings, Camden Hom, Michael Mosely, Lydia Nieder and Julia Olson, Deering’s Kiron Das, Althea Hoag and Hadley Hoag, Falmouth’s Sarah Amato, Ash Lane, Kevin Lu and Johann Zimerle, Portland’s Jack Bonney and Fox Fernald, Scarborough’s Brennan Fravert, Sam Peiser, Jack Pillsbury, Risa Sanders, Lili Stone, Jayson Thatcher and Wyatt Zsige and South Portland’s Calvin Comeau, Ellen Lomangino and Aubrey Pearson.

Skiing

The Western Maine Conference boys’ Alpine ski all-star team featured Yarmouth’s Asher Lockwood, Cape Elizabeth’s Tiernan Lathrop and Logan Schwartz, Yarmouth’s Killian Marsh, Cape Elizabeth’s Keegan Lathrop, Yarmouth’s Tyler Moore and Freeport’s Bobby Strong and Andrew Morrissey.

The girls’ squad included Yarmouth’s Brooke Boone, Cape Elizabeth’s Dana Schwartz and Anya Monson, Freeport’s Rosie St. Cyr and Maisy St. Cyr, Greely’s Ruth Weeks, Yarmouth’s Samantha Beaudoin, Cape Elizabeth’s Ainsley Fremont and Yarmouth’s Madeleine Jones.

In the SMAA, the boys’ Alpine all-conference team included Cheverus’ Reis Stamaris and Falmouth’s Porter Beaulieu, Andrew Christie and Caleb Labbe.

The SMAA boys’ All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Aidan Fedrizzi and Jackson Williams and Falmouth’s Andrew Christie and Alex Dowling.

The SMAA girls’ all-conference team featured Cheverus’ Agnes Mae LaMontagne and Maddie Marcisso and Falmouth’s Alexandra Dowling, Celia Geci and Audrey Holland.

Wrestling

Cheverus’ Sebastian Merrill was a first-team SMAA all-star at 220 pounds.

Cheverus’ Marshall Fowler (160) made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Matthew Bellantoni, Marshall Fowler, Sebastian Merrill and Braden Smith, Deering’s Maxwell Hibbard and Scarborough’s Joseph Kelsen qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cheering

Deering’s Arianna Lord, Portland’s Madison Maggs, Scarborough’s Isabelle Bozek, Kristina Caron and Lila Napolitano and South Portland’s Bridget Haynes, Mackenzie Napoleone and Marcus Swiderek made the SMAA cheering first-team.

Honorable mentions included Deering’s Clementina Monga and Sonita Sam, Portland’s Mariah Coyne and Ruby Collins, Scarborough’s Tehya Esposito and Riley Shea and South Portland’s Bella Carrier and Maddy Thurgood.

Deering’s Adelai Brooks, Portland’s Mariah Coyne, Meghan Frank, Aislinn Funkhouser and Madison Maggs, Scarborough’s Kristina Caron, Tehya Esposito and Riley Shea and South Portland’s Isabella Carrier and Abigail Huchel qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

