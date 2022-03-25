The owners of Aquaboggan are hoping to revive the closed Saco Drive-In by moving it to the Saco water park.
Aquabboggan Water Park announced Friday on its Facebook page that it’s working to get city permits that would allow it to open the Saco Drive-In at Aquaboggan. The two Maine summertime landmarks are located across Route 1 from each other in Saco.
The 83-year-old drive-in property was sold by owners Roberge Construction this year to Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, according to a list of January transactions by The Boulos Company.
In its announcement Friday, Aquaboggan said it did not yet know when the relocated Saco Drive-In might open on its property.
“Though the timeline and completion of the project is still unknown, we are doing everything we can to keep this local icon thriving for generations to come. Our plan is to have the Saco Drive-In at Aquaboggan Water Park and we are committed to preserving as much history as possible in the process,” read the post on Aquaboggan’s Facebook page.
The water park’s owners thanked the Roberge family for helping in the efforts to keep the drive-in in Saco, and said that Hale Trailer had agreed to donate the Saco Drive-In’s iconic sign and several “historical items” to the water park.
When the drive-in was sold, the listing said Hale Trailer had been searching for land in Greater Portland since 2020 to “substantially increase” both its building footprint and outdoor area. The sale price for the 33-acre lot was not disclosed.
Aquaboggan Water Park is scheduled to open for the season June 25.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England
Father, stepmother indicted in case of long-missing New Hampshire girl
-
Uncategorized
Sports Digest: F1 keeps racing despite nearby fire following an attack in Saudi Arabia
-
Local & State
Aquaboggan Water Park plans to revive, move Saco Drive-In
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations
-
Nation & World
Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.