The owners of Aquaboggan are hoping to revive the closed Saco Drive-In by moving it to the Saco water park.

Aquabboggan Water Park announced Friday on its Facebook page that it’s working to get city permits that would allow it to open the Saco Drive-In at Aquaboggan. The two Maine summertime landmarks are located across Route 1 from each other in Saco.

The 83-year-old drive-in property was sold by owners Roberge Construction this year to Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, according to a list of January transactions by The Boulos Company.

In its announcement Friday, Aquaboggan said it did not yet know when the relocated Saco Drive-In might open on its property.

“Though the timeline and completion of the project is still unknown, we are doing everything we can to keep this local icon thriving for generations to come. Our plan is to have the Saco Drive-In at Aquaboggan Water Park and we are committed to preserving as much history as possible in the process,” read the post on Aquaboggan’s Facebook page.

The water park’s owners thanked the Roberge family for helping in the efforts to keep the drive-in in Saco, and said that Hale Trailer had agreed to donate the Saco Drive-In’s iconic sign and several “historical items” to the water park.

When the drive-in was sold, the listing said Hale Trailer had been searching for land in Greater Portland since 2020 to “substantially increase” both its building footprint and outdoor area. The sale price for the 33-acre lot was not disclosed.

Aquaboggan Water Park is scheduled to open for the season June 25.

This story will be updated.

