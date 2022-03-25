ORONO — Ryan Turenne hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning as Maine scored five times to win its baseball home opener, beating Stony Brook 10-9 on Friday afternoon.

Turenne was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Black Bears (7-11, 4-0 America East). Joe Bramanti was also 2 for 4 with two RBI, while Jeff Mejia, Quinn McDaniel, Scout Knotts, Jake Rainess and Jordan Schulefand also had two hits apiece.

Leif Bigelow got the win in relief despite allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Matthew Pushard pitched the final 22/3 for the save.

Stanton Leuthner was 2 for 6 with four RBI for Stony Brook (7-13, 3-1).

COLBY SWEEPS KEUKA: Brady O’Brien and Clint Flippo each had two RBI as the Mules (9-0) won the first game of a doubleheader, 6-3. Colby completed the sweep by rallying for an 11-10 victory.

In the first game, Matthew Scibilio struck out five in three innings to pick up the win.

Keuka scored eight runs in the second inning in Game 2, but the Mules came back, winning on an RBI single by O’Brien in the eighth inning. Cole Palmeri had three RBI for Colby.

BRANDEIS 4, BATES 3: Steven Simon hit an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth as the Judges (7-2) beat the Bobcats (2-9) in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dan Frey hit a solo homer and Brian King hit a sacrifice fly for Brandeis. Jakob Newman allowed two hits over the final two innings to earn the win.

Noah Jankowski drove in a pair of runs for Bates.

SOFTBALL

BATES 11, KEUKA 3: Lindsey Kim and Amanda Taylor each had three RBI as the Bobcats (3-5) beat the Wolves (0-5) in Clermont, Florida.

Emily Samar added two RBI for Bates. Danielle Polirer allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings.

MANCHESTER 10, BATES 2: Delayne Sanchez had two hits and two RBI as the Spartans (4-10) beat the Bobcats (2-5) in Clermont, Florida.

Brook Reaves added two hits and Kaitlyn Carr earned the win for Manchester, allowing four hits.

Janelle Sato and Maggie Hillwig each drove in a run for Bates.

WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH 9, BOWDOIN 7: Grace Stevens had four RBI as the Titans (10-3) beat the Polar Bears (5-6) in Clermont, Florida.

Angelina Mayers hit a three-run home run in the first inning for Bowdoin.

Sydney Nemetz had seven strikeouts for Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

BOWDOIN 23, OLD WESTBURY 0: The Polar Bears (5-5) scored 10 runs in the third inning and cruised to a win over the Panthers (0-9) in Clermont, Florida.

Angelina Mayers and Ella Jones each had three RBI for Bowdoin.

COLBY 11, BUFFALO STATE 3: Amanda Cabral had four RBI as the Mules (5-6) beat the Bengals (3-9) in Clermont, Fla.

Liv Menyo tallied a pair of RBI singles for Colby. Winning pitcher Sam Ahlholm didn’t allow a run in five innings.

FOOTBALL

OKLAHOMA STATE: The school boosted Coach Mike Gundy’s salary to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year.

The school’s Board of Regents approved a $1 million increase in annual compensation and a $1 million annual retention bonus over each of the next five years. Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place.

Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. The two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has led Oklahoma State to seven 10-win seasons since 2010, and the Cowboys have participated in 16 straight bowl games.

BASKETBALL

OHIO STATE: Forward E.J. Liddell announced he has declared for the NBA draft.

Liddell had the best season of his three-year Buckeyes career, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.

UMASS: The school found a new leader for its basketball program, hiring Frank Martin as its coach.

Martin, 56, takes over the Minutemen program from Matt McCall, who was fired this month after going 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst.

Martin arrives following his own dismissal from South Carolina last week after 10 seasons and just one NCAA appearance with the Gamecocks. But that appearance to cap the 2016-17 season culminated in South Carolina’s first Final Four berth. Martin was 171-147 during his tenure at the school.

He had more NCAA tournament bids in his first head coaching job at Kansas State from 2007 to 2012, leading the Wildcats to March Madness four times including an Elite Eight berth in 2010. He finished 117-54 overall.

MURRAY STATE: Steve Prohm has returned to Murray State for a second stint as men’s basketball coach, taking over the program as the Racers prepare to join the Missouri Valley Conference in July.

He replaces Matt McMahon, his former assistant who guided MSU (31-3) to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed before leaving earlier this week for LSU.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a day after the Gamecocks hired Lamont Paris as the team’s new men’s basketball coach.

