ALPINE

Brooke Boone, Yarmouth sophomore: Boone won the giant slalom and was runner-up in slalom to lead the Clippers to the Class B state championship. She also was the Western Maine Conference giant slalom champion, the top Maine Shootout qualifier and ranked 18th of more than 100 skiers at the Eastern High School Championships.

Celia Geci, Falmouth junior: Geci was runner-up in slalom and third in giant slalom at the Class A state meet. She ranked fourth at the Maine Shootout to qualify for the Eastern High School Championships. At the SMAA championships, she was fourth in both slalom and giant slalom.

Sarah Hare, Windham senior: Hare won the Class A slalom title and placed sixth in giant slalom – an event she won as a sophomore. She led Windham to the SMAA title by placing second in both slalom and giant slalom. She plans to attend the University of Maine’s Honors College.

Hadley Prewitt, Marshwood sophomore: Prewitt won the Class A giant slalom title, becoming the first Marshwood girl to win an individual Alpine state championship. She also swept the SMAA slalom and giant slalom and was the third Maine Shootout qualifier for Easterns, where she placed 11th in slalom.

Dana Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth senior: In a Class B slalom event shortened by conditions to one run, Schwartz won by nearly four seconds over a field of 75. She also was runner-up in giant slalom, qualified second in the Maine Shootout and was the highest-ranked skier from Maine at Easterns, 14th overall.

NORDIC

Kayley Bell, Caribou junior: In the Class B state meet, Bell swept the classical, freestyle and pursuit titles. Her combined two-race time was more than a minute ahead of the field. She also was Aroostook County champion in both classical and freestyle and qualified for the Eastern High School Championships.

Annabelle Brooks, Cheverus junior: After starting out seventh in classic, Brooks moved up to fourth in freestyle pursuit in the Class A state meet. She was second in classical and third overall in the Maine selection race for the Eastern High School Championships. She placed 35th in the 7.5K classical race at Easterns.

Emma Charles, Mt. Blue senior: Charles capped her high school career with a third straight sweep of Class A classical, freestyle and pursuit to lead Mt. Blue to a second consecutive overall crown. At the Eastern High School Championships at Titcomb Mountain, she placed third in both the 7.5K classical race and the 1.2K freestyle sprint.

Brynne Robbins, Mt. Blue senior: Robbins was Class A runner-up to teammate Emma Charles in classical, freestyle and pursuit. Her two-race time of 33:50.3 beat everyone else except Charles, regardless of class, by more than a minute. She was the Sassi Memorial Classic champion and Maine’s top qualifier for Easterns.

Ruth White, Orono sophomore: In Class C, White swept the classical, freestyle and freestyle pursuit titles. Her two-race combined time was more than two minutes faster than the rest of the Class C field. She was third among non-academy Mainers in the 7.5K classical race at Easterns, 33rd overall.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Emmy Held, Mt. Blue Nordic: In her third year as head coach in Farmington, Held guided the Cougars to a no-doubt Class A state title. Emma Charles, Brynne Robbins, Nora McCourt and Bridget Reusch posted four of the meet’s top five combined times in the two-race event. But Mt. Blue had more than top-end talent. Held and assistant Shelley Joyce also led the Mt. Blue boys to the Nordic state title and grew the program to include 33 skiers, some of them first-timers, including foreign-exchange students who had never been on snow. “I wouldn’t make cuts for anything,” Held said. “There’s so much to be said for having a large and inclusive team.”

