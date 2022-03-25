‘Hot suppa’ memorial food drive will help feed the need

Friends and family of the late Matthew Anson are having a Hot Suppa Food Drive in his memory. Matt was a graduate of Windham High School and he spent his short life trying to ensure anyone he met had a hot meal – a “hot suppa.”

The food drive will run through April 6. Requested items include canned soups and tuna, Rice-A-Roni, Hamburger Helper, jams, jellies and healthy snacks. Dog and cat food are also welcome.

There are drop-off areas in the Windham High School lobby, at the Windham Hannaford by the registers and at Alltown (Mr. Mike’s) on Route 302. Monetary donations can be made out to the Windham Food Pantry, 8 School Road, Windham ME 04062. Please mention donations are being made in Matthew’s memory. All donations benefit the Windham Food Pantry or the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook.

Opportunity knocks

The Opportunity Alliance is looking for Windham seniors 55 years and older who would like to participate in their Foster Grandparent or Senior Companion programs.

Foster grandparents serve as tutors and mentors to students in schools by reading with children, supporting their academic learning and social development and helping ensure each child gets the kind of personal attention they need.

Senior companions visit housebound elders and isolated adults who need help in maintaining their independence. Among the tasks they perform are providing transportation to doctor’s appointments and other essential errands like grocery shopping or to the drug store. They offer welcome companionship through weekly visits. If interested in learning more, call 773-0202 or email [email protected]

Park passes available

Spring is in the air and before you know it, summer will be here and we’ll all be looking for places to cool off and enjoy a swim. Dundee Park is a great spot for families to spend their summer days. A season pass allows unlimited visits and Windham residents may request an additional pass for households with multiple vehicles. Stickers may be purchased from Windham Parks & Recreation at 8 School Road, at the park, or online at windhamrecreation.com. Windham residents are $65 and Windham seniors 55 and older and veterans pay $45. Nonresidents are $80. For more, call Parks & Recreation at 892-1905.

Movie Time

Windham Public Library offers a mix of new, old and classic films during Movie Time every Thursday at 1 p.m. Selections are aimed at adults and cover diverse topics. No reservations are required and admission is free. Audience members are welcome to bring snacks. Recent films have included “Supernova,” “Seabiscuit” and “Calendar Girls.” Call the Library at 892-1908, ext. 7, for more information.

Cancer support meeting

The monthly meeting of Windham’s Cancer Support Group is Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. The group meets the last Tuesday of each month and offers individuals suffering from the disease and caregivers the opportunity to share their experiences and help support each other.

