SCARBOROUGH — Mast Landing Brewing Company has announced their first Wavy Days Beer Festival which will take place at the new Downs in Scarborough on the weekend of July 21 through the 24.

“Mast Landing’s Wavy Days Festival is a multi-day celebration that will bring together exceptional breweries from across the country,” said Mast Landing in a previous statement.

The festival celebrations will span over the course of the weekend. The beer festival is the main attraction and will be hosted in the infield of the former Scarborough Downs Racetrack. There will be more than 40 breweries from across the country attending the event and they will pour a variety of beers. A few breweries attending will include: Bissel Brothers, Vitamin Sea Brewery, Other Half Brewing Company, Austin Street Brewery, Barreled Souls Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing Company and many more.

The beer fest will be the main attraction event for the weekend. The event is open to anyone in the public age 21 and over and tickets range from $10 to $70 and are available for purchase now. Dogs will not be allowed at the event. Tickets for the event include unlimited pours while supplies last. The event will also have many food trucks on site. Mast Landing will be planning other unique events for the remaining days of the festival.

Wavy Days Festival merchandise is available for preorder at a discounted price and cannot be purchased without a ticket. Shirts and pint glasses need to be picked up upon arrival at the festival.

Mast Landing Brewing Company has been open since 2015 they have showcased their beers at many festivals across the country and have poured countless beers in both their Freeport and Westbrook locations. Mast Landing has their beers all over the country including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, and many other locations. The brewery has worked in collaboration with other breweries to bring new offerings to their tasting locations.

Their signature beer Gunner’s Daughter- Peanut Butter Milk Stout was ranked one of the top beers in Maine according to the Thrillist. https://www.thrillist.com/drink/nation/every-state-in-the-usa-ranked-by-its-beer

For more information on the festival residents and visitors can follow Wavy Days Fest on Instagram and Facebook, as well as Mast Landing Brewing Company website. You can receive email updates by joining the mailing list online. https://mastlandingbrewing.com/wavy-days-festival

