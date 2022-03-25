MIAMI — Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, leading a huge comeback that carried the New York Knicks past the reeling Miami Heat 111-103 on Friday night.

RJ Barrett scored 18 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 17 with 11 minutes left before closing on a 38-13 run and handing Miami a third consecutive loss – all against teams who were missing top players.

Obi Toppin added 15 points for New York.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 30 points. Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo each scored 17 points for Miami, which saw its lead in the Eastern Conference standings trimmed to a half-game over Milwaukee and one game over Philadelphia and Boston.

Markieff Morris opened the fourth quarter with a basket that gave the Heat a 90-73 lead – their largest of the night.

Things changed quickly. Or Quickley, to be precise.

Quickley scored eight points in 58 seconds – two 3-pointers sandwiched around two free throws – and the Knicks cranked up the defense. They forced Miami into misses on 11 of their next 12 shots, getting stop after stop and chipping away at what was left of the lead.

Quickley hit a short jumper to tie the game, Quentin Grimes made a 3-pointer on the next possession and the Knicks – to the delight of plenty of New York faithful who always make their way to Knicks games in Miami – had come all the way back to grab the lead.

The Heat lost to Philadelphia on Monday night, even though the 76ers weren’t playing Joel Embiid or James Harden. They lost to Golden State on Wednesday night, with the Warriors without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

And this loss to the Knicks came with plenty of New York players sidelined, most notably Julius Randle.

HORNETS 107, JAZZ 101: Miles Bridges had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Terry Rozier added 25 points and Charlotte bounced back from an ugly loss to beat Utah in front a sellout home crowd.

LaMelo Ball added 21 points for the Hornets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday with a disappointing 15-point loss to the New York Knicks.

Charlotte (38-36) wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 4-1 record and pulled within a half-game of the Brooklyn Nets for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points to lead Utah, but missed two key shots in the final minute. Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 19 rebounds for the Jazz (45-27), who have lost three straight.

The Jazz entered the game tied for fourth place in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks and in need of a win as they look to host a first-round playoff series.

Utah led 78-77 going into the fourth quarter after Clarkson beat the buzzer by scoring off an offensive rebound.

The teams went back and forth from there, with the lead changing hands a total of 17 times before Rozier knocked down a leaning 3-pointer from the right wing to put Charlotte on top for good at 102-99 with 1:08 to go.

WIZARDS 100, PISTONS 97: Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Washington held for a win at Detroit.

Deni Avdija added 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wizards sweep the four-game season series.

Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 25 points, and Cade Cunningham added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Forward Jeremi Grant left in the first quarter with a strained calf and did not return.

After trailing by 17, the Pistons took a 91-90 lead on Saddiq Bey’s 3-pointer with 5:01 to play, then added a lob from Cunningham to Bagley.

The Wizards countered, scoring the next six points. They took a 96-93 lead on Porzingis’ dunk with 2:48 left.

Cunningham’s jumper made it 96-95, and after two Wizards misses, he put Detroit up 97-96 with 45 seconds left. Porzingis answered with a fadeaway jumper to give Washington a one-point lead with 29.5 seconds to play.

This time, Cunningham missed and the Pistons fouled Avdija, who made both shots to make it 100-97 with 11.4 seconds left. McGruder’s off-balance 3-pointer missed, and Porzingis grabbed the clinching rebound.

Washington outscored Detroit 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 60-44 lead. Avdija had 13 points in the quarter as the Wizards outshot Detroit 55% to 29.2%.

HAWKS 121, WARRIORS 110: Trae Young scored 33 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25 and Atlanta beat visiting Golden State.

Klay Thompson finished with 37 points, hitting a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Jordan Poole scored 24 for the Warriors, who have dropped four of five. Poole and Thompson each had 22 points in the first half.

Golden State, third in the Western Conference, was coming off a rousing win at Miami on Wednesday before faltering against the Hawks. Atlanta, the No. 10 team in the East, had dropped two of three.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, MAVERICKS 95: Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and nine rebounds and Minnesota made up for a narrow loss at Dallas four days earlier by tightening up its defense and blowing out the Mavericks in Minneapolis.

Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting for the Timberwolves. They moved a half-game behind Denver for the sixth spot that they badly want in the Western Conference to avoid the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves, who stopped a two-game losing streak, play the Nuggets next week.

Luka Doncic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks, who missed an opportunity to pass Utah for sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are tied with the Jazz in the fight for home-court advantage for their likely first-round matchup. Dallas and Utah face each other Sunday.

