Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, celebrates with right wing Tom Wilson (43), defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) and left wing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (45) after scoring the winning goal against the Sabres on Friday in Buffalo, New York. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then had the decisive shootout goal, helping the Washington Capitals snap a two-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for Washington. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.

Jeff Skinner scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a goal for Buffalo, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Buffalo squandered a chance to win four straight for the first time since a 10-game winning streak in November 2018.

Tokarski stopped 37 shots through overtime, including foiling John Carlson on bang-bang chances off a two-on-one break before the overtime buzzer.

RANGERS 5, PENGUINS 1: Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as New York won at home

Alexis Lafreniere, Frank Vatrano and newcomer Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers, who scored three times in the first four-plus minutes of the game against Penguins goalie Tristian Jarry, who entered with a five-game winning streak and a 7-1-0 mark in his last eight appearances.

Jeff Carter scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal six minutes into the third.

The Rangers recovered from Tuesday’s 7-4 road loss to the Devils with a convincing performance against the Penguins, a potential first-round playoff opponent making their first visit to Madison Square Garden this season.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles