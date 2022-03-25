BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then had the decisive shootout goal, helping the Washington Capitals snap a two-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for Washington. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.

Jeff Skinner scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a goal for Buffalo, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Buffalo squandered a chance to win four straight for the first time since a 10-game winning streak in November 2018.

Tokarski stopped 37 shots through overtime, including foiling John Carlson on bang-bang chances off a two-on-one break before the overtime buzzer.

RANGERS 5, PENGUINS 1: Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as New York won at home

Alexis Lafreniere, Frank Vatrano and newcomer Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers, who scored three times in the first four-plus minutes of the game against Penguins goalie Tristian Jarry, who entered with a five-game winning streak and a 7-1-0 mark in his last eight appearances.

Jeff Carter scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal six minutes into the third.

The Rangers recovered from Tuesday’s 7-4 road loss to the Devils with a convincing performance against the Penguins, a potential first-round playoff opponent making their first visit to Madison Square Garden this season.

