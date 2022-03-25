NATICK, Mass. – Alton Richard “Rit” Sparks, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away Jan. 26, 2022.

He was born in Gardiner on Jan. 28, 1935, son of the late Garnet and Arlene Sparks. Raised alongside his brother, Kenneth Sparks, Dick grew up in Gardiner, attended Gardiner High School and graduated in 1953 with his high school sweetheart and future wife, Pat Groder.

Upon graduation Dick attended the University of Maine, participating in the ROTC program and graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration

Dick served with much pride as an officer in the Army (Artillery division) from 1957 to 1978. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war. During his time as an officer in the Army he served as a planning officer, stationed in 19 different locations across two continents and rose to the level of lieutenant colonel before retiring.

Returning to Maine after his military career he continued to use his ‘soldier words’ while earning a second bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maine, and had a successful second career in the banking industry in Maine.

Dick enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Pat, and family. He was a talented cook and gardener, handing down these skills to his children. He was a proud member of the extended Groder clan, a Patriots fan, and enjoyed his escapes to camp.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; and his son, Peter.

He is survived by his three children, Tom, Richard, and Laura; his eight grandchildren, Kyla, Keri, Eli, Tyler, Haley, Anna, Harper, and Charlotte; and his three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Kaleb, and Olan.

Dick will forever be remembered for his service to his country, his honesty, integrity, sense of humor, love of his wife and commitment to his family.

A service honoring the life of Rit Sparks will be held April 1 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, in Gardiner.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue in Gardiner.

