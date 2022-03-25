Janice Elizabeth York 1953 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Janice Elizabeth York, 68, of Maquoit Road died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born in Camden on Sept. 22, 1953, a daughter of Reginald N. and Audrey E. (Harding) McLellan. She lived in Swanville form 1953 until moving to Brunswick in 1966. On July 3, 1980, she married Orlan V. York in Brunswick. Janice enjoyed playing on the Brunswick Raiders Softball Team in the late ’60s and early ’70s. She also enjoyed bowling in her younger years, camping, fishing, and using the internet. She is survived by her husband, Orlan V. York of Brunswick, one sister, Carol Jean Frost of Monroe, one brother, Daryl N. McLellan of Harbor City, Calif., two nieces, Tracey Frost Tolman and Nicole Tucker, two nephews, Shannon Frost and Dale McLellan, and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one nephew, Daryl McLellan Jr. Burial will be at Maquoit Cemetery in Brunswick at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book