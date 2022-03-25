9 OTTER TRCE., BRUNSWICK — $449,000

2 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,471 SF

From the outside, this log cabin-style home is more modest than others in the Otter Trace development, but it has a rich interior. The second bedroom is in the daylight basement along with a laundry room, and den/office. According to the listing, loft spaces have been used as additional sleeping quarters and office/studio spaces. And if you need more room, there’s potential to expand on the 2.82 AC lot. Listed by Paul Clark, Engel & Völkers. See the full listing.

92 MURRAY ST., PORTLAND — $479,000

2 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,152 SF

If the list price and feature photo on this home don’t feel quite right to you, know that it’s got a great location, close to Payson Park, Baxter Boulevard, and neighborhood delis, restaurants, trails and schools. It has a window-lined, rear addition and is on a dead-end street. Other positive attributes include an attached garage, heat pump and storage shed. Listed by Tom Carter, Green Tree Realty. See the full listing.

90 MIDDLE RD., FALMOUTH — $499,900

3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,776 SF

This classic Cape Codder has an attached garage, a first-floor bedroom, and fenced-in yard with stone patio, all on a 0.42 AC lot. The listing also touts a newer roof and hot water heater. This part of Middle Rd. is just over the Portland town line, close to the Presumpscot River and running parallel to Interstate 295. Offers due this Sunday, Mar. 27 so move quick. Listed by Chelsea Locke, Townsend Real Estate. See the full listing.

