Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

The backing of the key moderate Democrat clears one of the final significant obstacles to her confirmation as soon as before Easter.

“After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Manchin said in a statement on Friday.

Ticking off Jackson’s resume as a respected federal judge, Manchin praised her as “exemplary.”

“Judge Jackson is supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary to be the next Supreme Court justice,” Manchin added.

If Jackson can win the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, she will win confirmation because Vice President Kamala Harris could cast a tie-breaking vote. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., another moderate, has not yet announced her support, but few expect her to balk.

Jackson also hopes to win the votes of perhaps a couple of Republicans, including Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who voted to confirm her to an appeals court post just last year.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has clearly indicated his vote in the negative. “After studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to our highest court.”

While the Senate minority leader’s opposition was not unexpected, his declaration will probably lead many fellow Republicans to follow suit.

The committee vote is expected on April 4, followed by a vote in the full Senate by April 8 when Congress is scheduled to leave town for an Easter recess.

Democrats can confirm Jackson without any GOP support in the 50-50 Senate, in which Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: