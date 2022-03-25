AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Despite a raging fire at a nearby oil depot following an attack, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix maintained business as usual on Friday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the Formula One race also expected to go ahead on Sunday.

After Yemen’s Houthis rebels acknowledged they launched attacks on the kingdom, Saudi Arabia state TV said there was a “hostile operation” that targeted the Jiddah oil depot, which erupted in flames during the first practice about seven miles from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Despite this, the second practice was delayed by just 15 minutes following a meeting between drivers, team principals, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport governing body FIA.

Another meeting was expected later Friday between Domenicali and team principals.

Race promoter Saudi Motorsport Company said nothing will change with regards to the third practice and qualifying scheduled on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

“We are aware of the attack on the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah earlier this afternoon and remain in direct contact with the Saudi authorities,” the SMC said in a statement. “The race weekend schedule will continue as planned. The safety and security of all our guests continues to be our main priority and we look forward to welcoming fans for a weekend of premium racing and entertainment.”

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Seeded women continue to have major struggles at the Miami Open, but Coco Gauff isn’t among them.

The 14th-seeded American got past Wang Qiang of China 7-5, 6-4 on Friday, avenging a first-round loss to her in the Australian Open earlier this year. Gauff, who turned 18 earlier this month, made her WTA Tour debut three years ago at the Miami Open. She reached the second round that year, was ousted in the second round last year and now is in the third round at Miami for the first time.

More than half of the women who were seeded going into the tournament won’t even be around for the first weekend, with two more – No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 24 Sorana Cirstea of Romania – getting eliminated in second-round matches Friday.

Their losses meant 13 seeded women have now lost their opening matches at the tournament, after 11 – including top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka – were defeated Thursday alone. Another four seeded women have withdrawn with either injuries or ailments, meaning no more than 15 of the original 32 seeds will get to the third round.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Pablo Larrazábal had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine to erase a bad start Friday at the Qatar Masters, allowing the Spaniard to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

The 122nd-ranked Larrazábal, seeking his seventh DP World Tour title, shot 1-under 71 at Doha Golf Club for a 36-hole total of 9-under 135. Chase Hanna (66), Wilco Nienaber (68) and Adrian Meronk (70) were all one shot behind in a tie for second.

“It was a tough start. Par-bogey-bogey was not in the plans,” said Larrazábal, who added double bogey on the par-5 ninth to complete a front-nine 40.

BADMINTON

BANNED FOR NOT TRYING: Four Chinese badminton players are on probation for two years for failing to try their best to win a doubles match in 2018 in the Fuzhou Open quarterfinals in China.

Then world-ranked No. 2 pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen were playing No. 17-ranked He Ji Ting and Tan Qiang. Danish players observing reported to the referee the match wasn’t being played seriously. The referee and tournament manager intervened during the second game when He and Tan led 21-15, 7-11.

The umpire and ref asked both teams to play their best. After the intervention, the match noticeably increased in intensity and speed and He and Tan won 21-15, 14-21, 21-19 but all four players were charged.

A disciplinary hearing wasn’t held until November and December 2021, at which tournament referee Pencho Stoynov said he’d never seen an incident like it in a 14-year career as a ref.

The Badminton World Federation revealed on Friday the panel found the players guilty of failing to use their best efforts. They were each given three-month bans, suspended for two years from Jan. 25. They also had to forfeit their prize money, $12,250 for He and Tan, and $2,187.50 for Li and Liu.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron shattered their own rhythm dance world record on Friday to take the lead over two American teams at the world championships in Montpellier, France.

With the backing of their home crowd, Papadakis and Cizeron scored 92.73 points to their program set to music by John Legend to beat their score from the Beijing Games by nearly two points. It also left Papadakis and Cizeron more than three points ahead of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue heading into Saturday’s free dance.

