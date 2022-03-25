SCARBOROUGH —The Scarborough Community Service Hub in Scarborough is now accepting applications for vendors and food trucks for this year’s Summerfest event.

Summerfest is Scarborough’s largest community event and is scheduled for Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Businesses that would like to be part of the event should complete applications before July 1. Applications can be returned to the Community Hub at 418 Payne Road with payment, those who would like to participate can mail in application with a check also.

Food trucks will be limited and will be accepted based on their offerings in order to provide a variety of food options. There is a separate application for food truck vendors. All applications can be found on the Community Service Hub website at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/departments/community-services/

