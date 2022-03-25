SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough Police, along with two police swat teams negotiating with a man trespassing at a Scarborough building to surrender.
Police arrested Adam Jutkiewicz, 35, for trespassing inside a maintenance building on Scarborough Downs Road who refused to come out of the building.
Scarborough Police, along with the Southern Maine Regional Swat team and the Portland Police Department Swat team, were able to successfully negotiate with Jutkiewicz to surrender to officers on scene after several hours without incident.
Jutkiewicz is being charged with Burglary Class C, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle Class D, Creating a Police Standoff Class E, Criminal Mischief Class D and Violation of Conditions of Release Class D.
