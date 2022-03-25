SCARBOROUGH — Timothy Thorsen, a retired U.S. Marine colonel, has announced he is running to represent the people of Senate District 30 in the Maine Senate. The district includes the entire town of Gorham and part of Scarborough.

“Now is the time when concerned citizens need to step up to serve. I am ready to work hard on behalf of my community, and our entire state, to help make Maine a better place to live,” said Thorsen. “Parents are worried about their kids’ education, too many Mainers are worried about affording daily essentials, and we’re just overall on the wrong track. As your senator, I’ll be working to get us moving in a positive direction.”

During his time in the Marines, Thorsen served in the Persian Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom, according to a press release. He is now employed as director of Project Management at Rubb Building Systems, a Sanford-based manufacturing and construction company.

Thorsen is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859 and is currently the post’s junior vice commander. He is also an active member and the junior past commandant of the Southern Maine Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

Thorsen and his wife, Rebecca, reside in Gorham. The couple has been married for 40 years and they have two adult daughters.

“Tim has served our country honorably and is a proven strong leader,” said Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin). “It’s clear that service is important to him. In the Senate, Tim will be a strong voice for the people of Gorham and Scarborough and I look forward to working with him to improve our state.”

