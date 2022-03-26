ALPINE

Andrew Christie, Falmouth senior: After an unbeaten regular season, Christie swept the SMAA slalom and giant slalom titles at Shawnee Peak and did likewise at the Class A state meet at Black Mountain. At the Eastern High School Championships, he placed 23rd in giant slalom and 30th in slalom.

Tiernan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior: Lathrop successfully defended the Class B slalom state title he won as a sophomore. He also placed third in giant slalom to lead the Capers to the overall championship and was the third qualifier in the Maine Shootout. He plans to play lacrosse at Bryant University.

Sam Roy, Wisdom senior: A four-sport athlete who also played basketball this winter, Roy won the Class B giant slalom and was runner-up in slalom. In the Eastern High School Championships at Attitash Mountain in New Hampshire, he placed third in slalom and fourth in giant slalom for a ranking of second overall among more than 100 skiers.

Logan Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Schwartz was runner-up in giant slalom and seventh in slalom to help the Capers win the Class B state title. He was the top qualifier at the Maine Shootout, leading to a ninth in giant slalom and 10th in slalom at the Eastern High School Championships. Overall, he ranked ninth at Easterns.

Josh Smith, Mt. Blue senior: Unofficially the best all-around skier in Maine, Smith was runner-up in slalom and fourth in giant slalom in Class A. He also was sixth in classical and seventh in freestyle to lead Mt. Blue to the Nordic state title. He ranked 29th at the Eastern High School Championships Alpine meet, held concurrently with Nordic qualifying, preventing him from a rare Easterns double.

NORDIC

Alex Hemingway, Mt. Abram senior: Hemingway successfully defended his 2020 Class C classical state title and was also champion of the freestyle pursuit, posting the third-best freestyle time. At the Sassi Memorial Classic, he was runner-up. In the Eastern High School Championships, he was 24th.

Henri McCourt, Mt. Blue freshman: In his first year in high school, McCourt was runner-up in Class A in the pursuit. He placed third in classical and had the third-best freestyle time to help the Cougars win the overall title. He won the KVAC pursuit title and placed 14th of 84 skiers at the NENSA U-16 Eastern Championships.

Logan Ouellette, Leavitt junior: Ouellette was the Class B classical and freestyle pursuit state champion. Earlier, he was fourth in the Sassi Memorial Classic and third in the KVAC freestyle pursuit. At the Eastern High School Championships, he placed 33rd in the freestyle sprint.

Owen Redfield, Yarmouth junior: Redfield was the Class B freestyle champion, rebounding from 12th in classical to help the Clippers edge defending champ Freeport for the Nordic team title. He placed sixth in pursuit. Earlier, he was third in the Sassi Memorial Classic and runner-up in Western Maine Conference classic.

Joey Rouhana, Falmouth senior: Rouhana swept the classical, freestyle and pursuit races at the Class A state meet. His two-race combined time of 28 minutes, 11.8 seconds was a minute and a half faster than anyone else, regardless of class. He was also runner-up in the 7.5K classic race at the Eastern High School Championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Phil Wagner, Freeport/Brunswick Alpine: In his third year as head coach, Wagner led a combined Alpine team of 14 boys and 19 girls. A young boys’ team that stood in third place after giant slalom surged past four-time defending champ Falmouth and runner-up Mt. Blue in slalom to win the the first Class A championship in school history. All seven of the skiers competing at the state meet hailed from Freeport, and only one is a senior. The Falcons last won an Alpine state title in 2005, in Class C.