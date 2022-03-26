Taylor Belanger, Cheverus senior: At the Class A state meet, Belanger won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.49 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.29. Her time in the breaststroke was third-best statewide this winter and she was tied for fifth best in the 50 free. She plans to continue swimming at Stonehill College.

Ali Bragg, Cape Elizabeth senior: Bragg won the Class B 200 individual medley in 2:12.56 and was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke to help the Capers win the Class B state title. She also swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay and the runner-up 200 free relay. She plans to swim at Drexel University.

Audrey Cohen, Greely sophomore: The Varsity Maine Swimmer of the Year set a state record in winning the Class B 100 breaststroke by more than five seconds in 1:03.27. She also won the 50 freestyle in 24.33 – the fastest time in the state, and was unsurpassed in the 200 individual medley (2:06.75) and 100 free (52.49).

Maria DelMonte, Portland sophomore: DelMonte won the 100 backstroke (58.27) and 500 freestyle (5:09.60) in the Class A state meet. Both times were the fastest in Maine this winter, regardless of class. No other girl came within 10 seconds of her 500 free time.

Abby Hollis, Greely junior: Hollis won the Class B 100 backstroke in 1:00.17 and placed fifth in the 200 individual medley. She posted times among the state’s top 10 in five events (backstroke, IM and 100, 200 and 500 free) and ranked 13th in two others.

Jillian James, Falmouth freshman: James ran away with the Class A diving title, amassing 410.85 points. None of the other six qualifying divers in Class A surpassed 300. James also posted the highest six-dive total (230.62) in the state, regardless of class. A former gymnast, she switched to diving four years ago.

McKayla Kendall, Bangor senior: Kendall was a double winner in the Class A state meet. She took the 100 butterfly in 1:00.02 and 200 individual medley in 2:16.24. She also posted top-15 times in the 100 backstroke (12th) and 100 breaststroke (13th).

Brooke Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Mahoney won two freestyle races at the Class B meet to help the Capers emerge victorious. She took the 100 in 53.31 and the 200 in 1:56.30 (but swam nearly two seconds faster at Southwesterns). She also anchored the clinching 400 free relay.

Campbell Maurer, Kennebunk sophomore: Maurer won the 100 and 200 freestyle and was named Performer of the Meet in Class A. Her winning times were 54.12 and 1:58.38. Earlier in February, she posted a 500 time of 5:27.09 – ranked third overall in the state.

Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth freshman: Montgomery won the Class B 100 butterfly in 58.92 seconds (fastest in the state, regardless of class) and placed fifth in the 50 freestyle. She also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays as Ellsworth edged Greely for third place overall.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark McCluskey, Camden Hills: A 2015 graduate of Camden Hills in his first year as head coach, McCluskey led the Windjammers to their first Class A state title this winter despite not winning a single individual event. Camden Hills, which won the Class B state championship in 1981, took the opening 200-yard medley relay and the concluding 400 freestyle relay and relied on depth to outdistance runner-up Thornton Academy, 287-196. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group to work with in my first year,” McCluskey said. “They went above and beyond in helping and being patient with me.”