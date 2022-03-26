There may be GOP senators who may want to cast doubt on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s ability to come to balanced and fair judgements as a future Supreme Court justice because of her work in the defense of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

They might want to take a look back at our revolutionary history, where they will find that none other than the second president of the United States, John Adams, a patriot in every sense of the word, defended the British soldiers who were part of the Boston Massacre. That was because he believed that every person in this country deserves equal justice under the law no matter what crime has been committed.

That is what a nation of laws is about.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: