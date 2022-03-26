The potential for nuclear war seems higher today than in decades. “Mutual assured destruction” is no longer the deterrent it once was. Russia’s president threatens to use nuclear weapons if the U.S. and NATO interfere in his brutal takeover of Ukraine.
All-out nuclear war between the Russia and the U.S. would obliterate both nations, but borders have no meaning in this context. The world would be devastated. Human life would likely continue in some faraway places. There is no winning a nuclear war.
The U.S. is the only nation to have used nuclear weapons in war. Many argue that this use shortened our war with Japan. But what if Japan had nuclear weapons and the ability to counter-strike? What then?
A half-dozen world leaders today can press the nuclear button. With this power comes an awesome responsibility to humanity. National identities mean little here; we are all earthlings in a nuclear world. These “world” leaders hold our lives in their hands, minds and hearts. This is our reality and, perhaps, the best argument for eliminating this existential threat permanently.
Tom Meuser
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Charter Commission ignoring common sense
-
Arts & Entertainment
Artist installs colorful cul-de-sac in former Westbrook school gym
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Flavored tobacco ban won’t prevent kids from vaping
-
Local & State
Wex continues business ties with Russian oil giant Lukoil, target of boycotts in mid-Atlantic states
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ketanji Brown Jackson critics ignore history
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.