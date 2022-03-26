The potential for nuclear war seems higher today than in decades. “Mutual assured destruction” is no longer the deterrent it once was. Russia’s president threatens to use nuclear weapons if the U.S. and NATO interfere in his brutal takeover of Ukraine.

All-out nuclear war between the Russia and the U.S. would obliterate both nations, but borders have no meaning in this context. The world would be devastated. Human life would likely continue in some faraway places. There is no winning a nuclear war.

The U.S. is the only nation to have used nuclear weapons in war. Many argue that this use shortened our war with Japan. But what if Japan had nuclear weapons and the ability to counter-strike? What then?

A half-dozen world leaders today can press the nuclear button. With this power comes an awesome responsibility to humanity. National identities mean little here; we are all earthlings in a nuclear world. These “world” leaders hold our lives in their hands, minds and hearts. This is our reality and, perhaps, the best argument for eliminating this existential threat permanently.

Tom Meuser

Portland

