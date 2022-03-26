The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Saturday.

Also on Saturday, there were 93 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus, according to the state. Of those 93 patients, 18 were in critical care units, seven on ventilators.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 234,839 cases of COVID-19 and 2,195 deaths.

Nearly all of Maine is now considered low risk for COVID-19, according to a federal analysis.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” were updated Thursday, with 15 of Maine’s 16 counties at low risk – or “green” – based on virus transmission and hospital burden, while Hancock County was considered moderate risk. Counties that last week were “red” or high-risk – Aroostook and Washington counties – are now considered low-risk, according to the U.S. CDC.

The agency does not recommend universal indoor mask-wearing in low-risk counties, while masking is recommended for at-risk people in moderate risk counties.

The risk levels are based on a combination of case counts, hospital capacity and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

The 93 people hospitalized Saturday was the same number as Friday. Those hospitalized have plummeted from the omicron peak which was 436 on Jan. 13.

