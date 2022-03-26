The Maine Warden Service is searching for 80-year-old Malcolm Lyons of Manchester.

Lyons was last seen leaving his residence at 16 Buck Trail in Manchester for a walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. By the early afternoon Lyons had not returned, the Wardens Service said.

Lyons has silver hair, was wearing a gray jacket, and gray pants.

Anyone who has any information should contact the Maine Warden Service through the Augusta State Police at 207-624-7076.

