The Maine Warden Service is searching for 80-year-old Malcolm Lyons of Manchester.
Lyons was last seen leaving his residence at 16 Buck Trail in Manchester for a walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. By the early afternoon Lyons had not returned, the Wardens Service said.
Lyons has silver hair, was wearing a gray jacket, and gray pants.
Anyone who has any information should contact the Maine Warden Service through the Augusta State Police at 207-624-7076.
