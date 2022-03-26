DETROIT — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos’ shot. Stamkos scored a third-period, power-play goal for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals.
Brian Elliott, who was making his first start since March 12 and just his fifth since Dec. 31, stopped 26 shots.
Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red Wings goal and Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves. Sundqvist’s goal was his second in three games since he was acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Monday.
