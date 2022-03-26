AUTO RACING

Sergio Perez took his first career pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Formula One continued amid heavy scrutiny, the day after an attack on a nearby oil depot in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Perez edged the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. on his final lap, pushing his own Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen – the world champion – down to fourth.

All day Saturday, the focus was on why F1 went ahead with racing so close to the smoke-covered depot located about seven miles from the track.

Team principals were adamant that it was safe to carry on, following late-night meetings with security and government officials after the nearby attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Sainz Jr. agreed with the decision to race, but said the matter won’t go away once F1 globe-trots away to Australia and then Europe.

“There will need to be discussions after this race,” the Spanish driver said. “Because what has happened in the last 24 hours is definitely a point of discussion.”

The Houthis acknowledged the attacks on Friday evening and Saudi Arabia state TV called it a “hostile operation.” The Jiddah oil depot erupted in flames from a missile attack during Friday’s first practice session. It caused a raging fire that rattled F1.

Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers previously expressed their concerns about racing in the region, mainly concerning Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

TRUCKS: Zane Smith picked up a Truck Series win at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime.

Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps around the permanent road course and was desperately trying to stretch his fuel to the finish when the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch.

All three trucks were side-by-side as the drivers dove into a turn. Unable to maneuver through, the trucks slid off course and Smith shot past the leaders to take over the top spot.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: Daniil Medvedev opened his quest at trying to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking by topping Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

The top-seeded Medvedev, who can overtake Novak Djokovic by reaching the semifinals, never faced a break point in any of his nine service games.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka moved into the fourth round without ever taking the court. Osaka, the former women’s No. 1-ranked player, got a walkover victory when Karolina Muchova withdrew, citing a need for recovery.

GOLF

PGA: Ben Martin shot a 2-under 70 to hold onto a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Martin had five birdies and three bogeys to take a 14-under 202 total into the final round.

Chad Ramey was second after a 69.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matthew Jordan and Adrian Meronk share the lead heading into the final round at the Qatar Masters, with Kalle Samooja one stroke back after shooting 6-under 66 in the third round.

Jordan (70) and Meronk (72) had 54-hole totals of 8-under 208 at Doha Golf Club as both search for their first European tour win.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic men’s bronze medalist Shoma Uno won the gold medal, while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. catapulted from sixth after his short program to earn the bronze in Montpellier, France.

Uno finished with 312.48 points to easily outdistance Yuma Kagiyama, who finished second to his Japanese teammate in both the short program and free skate. Kagiyama had 297.60 points, while Zhou finished with 277.38.

In ice dancing, Olympic champs Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron delivered a memorable performance for their home fans, shattering the world record with a total of 229.82 points. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were second with 222.39 points in the final competition of their career together, while American teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates finished third.