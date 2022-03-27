March has been a fairly kind month, with only 3.0″ of snow so far in Portland and fairly warm days.

March always finds a way to remind us that it’s still a winter month (by Maine standards), though, and that happens early this week.

Arctic air returns on Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and even a few flurries through the day.

A gusty northwest wind will make these high temperatures feel even colder than they actually are.

Highs will top out around 15 degrees below normal, with most only reaching the low 30s. Keep the winter jackets close.

Tuesday is going to be marginally nicer than Monday.

There will be more sunshine, which is nice, but the breeze sticks around.

Highs will again only be in the 30s.

Wednesday is a transition day in Maine.

I expect a little bit more sunshine, and temperatures will be back in the mid 40s. For reference, the average high temperatures this time of year is in the mid 40s as well.

The thing to watch Wednesday is the storm over the Midwest. That makes its way to New England on Thursday.

On Thursday, warmer air starts to build in as a warm front passes.

Some models are suggesting temperatures get back into the 50s, but I’ve seen this happen before…I think onshore flow will be the temperature killer for us at the end of the week.

For now, expect spotty showers on Thursday under overcast skies and highs in the 40s.

This storm actually passes through on Friday. This will mean heavier and steadier rain through the day, but could be enough briefly pull warmer air in. Highs on Friday should make it above 50° for most.

Saturday will likely be another day where pop-up showers move through in the afternoon, but we might finally get a nice spring day on Sunday. Maybe.

We’ll see how it all plays out.

