FICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
2. “Mercy Street,” by Jennifer Haigh (Ecco)
3. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “The Swimmers,” by Julie Otsuka (Knopf)
5. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “The Atlas Six,” by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)
7. “Moon Witch, Spider King,” by Marlon James (Riverhead Books)
8. “Booth,” by Karen Joy Fowler (Putnam)
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
10. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
Paperback
1. “The Anomaly,” by Herve Le Tellier (Other Press)
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
3. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)
5. “Murky Overhead,” by Michael Connolly (Tower Publishing)
6. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)
7. “The Paris Library,” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
9. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)
10 “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1.”The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)
2. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)
3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
4. “In Love,” by Amy Bloom (Random House)
5. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)
6. “How to Be Perfect,” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
9. “The Beauty of Dusk,” by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader)
10. “The Nineties,” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)
Paperback
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
3. “Maus 1,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)
4.”The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books)
6. “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion (Vintage)
7. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes,” by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed Press)
8. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)
9. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)
— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland
