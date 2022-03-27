Fast fail is a great strategy for cutting the cost of pharmaceutical trials (Our View, March 20). No one would argue against quickly eliminating new drugs that don’t work. Now we also need a strategy to observe how drugs affect patients and the health system over time before new meds are fast-tracked to approval.

Last year, a new drug for Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm, gained FDA approval. System impact included a projected increase of about $10 per month in Medicare Part B premiums just to pay for this one expensive new drug, which many FDA panelists said was unlikely to work.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Carlene Hill Byron is a resident of Topsham.

Other medications create “side effects” that permanently damage general health. Zyprexa, prescribed for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, creates extraordinarily rapid weight gain during use and a system reset to metabolic syndrome (“pre-diabetes”) that does not recede after drug cessation. Metabolic syndrome was recognized in pre-approval research, but was not considered sufficiently concerning to prevent approval. As a result, patients have suffered long-term harm to their general health.

Other anti-psychotic medicines are widely prescribed off-label for depression, post-traumatic stress, autism, and more. System impacts have included meds-induced tardive dyskinesia in an estimated half a million Americans. Until this century, these irreversible, involuntary muscle movements were seen only among long-term psych inpatients. Now they affect roughly 1 in 650 Americans.

Fast fail is good. But without long-term research that assesses the real risks of a treatment over time, the primary beneficiaries of this new research strategy will be pharmaceutical company shareholders.

