NORWAY – Eleanor Rita (Aceto) Joy passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of Bartolomeo Aceto and Colomba (Farina), immigrants from Abruzzo Italy, who settled in Portland. Eleanor grew up in Portland on Newbury Street “Little Italy”. She married Fredrick L. Joy, and together they raised six children. Eleanor was a waitress and hostess for many of the finest restaurants in Portland, but she most enjoyed volunteering as a foster grandmother in the Westbrook school system and was known as “Nonna” by all of the children.

She was predeceased by her mother and father; a son, John L. Joy; brothers Daniel, Tony, and John “Dudo” Aceto, her sisters Ida (Aceto) Robbins, Marion (Aceto) Wilmot, and Adeline (Aceto) Hatch. Eleanor was also predeceased by a great-grandchild, Jazmin. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, William Litchfield.

Eleanor is survived by her children Cheryl Winslow, Denise (Brian) Ward, Fredrick “Bart” Joy, Mary Nicolantonio (David Chapman), and Laura (Steven) Gurney. Known as “Nonna” to many, but especially to Steven Gurney Jr., Amanda Barrett, Justina Murray, Christal Pele, Jacob Gurney, Casey Gurney, Alyssa Pierce, Jesse Joy, Joseph Nicolantonio, Justin Nicolantonio, Kati Nicolantonio, Sara Ward and Elena Ward. She will also be deeply missed by her great-grandchildren Kaleb, Aubriana, Kinley, Madelyn, Zorayah, Carissa, Alex, Teanna, Arianna, Caleb, Jessah, Rylan, Brittany, Faith, Isaac, Bryce, Haleigh; and one great-great-grandchild, Natalie. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and several close friends.

Eleanor was the life of the party, and always the center of the family. She cooked the best Italian food and was extremely proud of her Italian heritage.

She loved all genres of music, but especially loved singing and dancing to “Che La Luna” with her family at the family get-togethers. Eleanor always loved small animals and she leaves behind her beloved cat, “Rosie.”

Eleanor will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visiting hours celebrating Eleanor’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Eleanor’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Eleanor’s memory to a Humane Society

of your choice

