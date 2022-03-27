CONCORD, Mass. – James Valentine Lang III of Maine, Massachusetts and California, died on March 12, 2022 at the age of 81 from cancer. He was born and raised in Portland. He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth Lang.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen (Medaglia); and grandson, Ryan (Medaglia); also his brother, Raymond and sister Linda (Pfleider).

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his brother, W. Michael and his wife Lorie, his daughter, Cynthia and her husband Gary Stephenson; his grandsons Duncan and Clark (Stephenson), his granddaughter Brooke and her husband Alex Letting; his great-grandsons Owen, Nolan and Mason (Letting); as well as many nieces and nephews.

His was an active life, well lived. Filled with family, friends, and adventures. He was always game for a good time and making time to enjoy a good game. He liked the Patriots (original season ticket holder), playing racquetball, golf and cribbage while enjoying a lifelong love of reading.

As a human resource manager and consultant, he worked for many companies in Massachusetts and California. The many great (lifelong) friendships he made along the way were a source of great pride and joy in his life.

He was blessed to be an accomplished man of many hats (some crowns). Whether you called him Husband, Brother, Dad, Uncle, Papa, Friend, Mentor or you were fortunate enough to call him Bartender – you are a richer person for his wisdom, wit, and humor all served up with style and a smile.

He left the place better than he found it and he will be forever missed.

Salut, Jim!

