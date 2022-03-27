SOUTH PORTLAND – John Elmer Woodbury, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. John was born on Long Island Maine on July 7, 1928 to Joseph and Edith Woodbury. He was the youngest of nine brothers and always enjoyed telling stories of island life.

He graduated from the one-room schoolhouse on the island and went to Portland High School. After high school, John enlisted in the Navy for a short time, worked in the fire department at Harpswell, and had a long career as a mail handler at the USPS.

John was highly involved with the VFW, Kora Shriners, and the Mason’s. He thoroughly enjoyed camping and traveling around the country on bus trips with his late wife and love of his life, Evelyn Woodbury, along with other friends.

John was predeceased by his son, John Stephen Woodbury; and his wife, Evelyn.

John is survived by his daughter, Beth Woodbury; granddaughters Keri Woodbury, Jackie Kassar, Mollie Orlowki, and Amanda Woodbury; nephew, Joseph Campbell and niece, Lorrie Bernard.

Visiting hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday March 30 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A memorial service will be March 31, at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at Hobbs. Burial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to

HART of Maine

in John’s name at

P.O. Box 351,

Cumberland, ME 04021

or by their website at

hartofme.org.

Guest Book