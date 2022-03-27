WESTBROOK – Vivian Noella (Boisvert) McCarthy, 80, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was born on Jan. 8, 1942, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lorette (Vincent) Boisvert.

Vivian graduated from Westbrook High School in 1960 and went on to work for Traveler’s Insurance. In 1964, she married the love of her life, David McCarthy. Together they raised three children and co-owned Fruitland Variety Store for 28 years. She was hired in 1984 as an Education Technician at Wescott Junior High School in Westbrook until December of 2001.

Vivian will be remembered as the matriarch of the McCarthy family. She always cherished her family, and could often be found with her husband attending their children’s and grandchildren’s events.

She was never caught with a hair out of place and always beautifully dressed. Some of her favorite pastimes included weekly visits to the local restaurants with her friends, cooking for her loved ones, tidying her house, gardening, sewing, ceramics, and crafting during the holidays. Vivian’s biggest passion was shopping into the wee hours of the night while David was sleeping and looking forward to her delivery from the UPS driver of the day.

Vivian and David spent 17 years in Sarasota, Fla. where they enjoyed the warm weather and friends. She loved to travel and cruise with family and friends. Vivian will be best known for her selflessness as she cared for her sister and father until the time of their passing. Her loss will be recognized most by her closest relatives, in the absence of her long stories, and the humming of the vacuum.

She is survived by her husband; her two sons, Danny and his wife Jill, Mark and his wife Jane, her daughter, Sheri and her fiance Al; her nine grandchildren, Alyssa, Andrew and Logan, Matt and Garrett, Conner, Noah, Karley and Lexie; and her great-grandson, Jack.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Rachel.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Tuesday March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vivian’s memory to

Maine Medical Center,

℅ The Next 150 Campaign, Philanthropy Department

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME, 04102

