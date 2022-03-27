The 2021 numbers are out and, yes, home sale prices in Maine have shot up. According to the Maine Association of Realtors, the median sales price of the 20,401 homes sold last year was $299,000, up 16.8% from 2020. These featured listings reflect the new normal for pricing in their counties and were active as of Thursday, Feb. 10.

4 ARUNDEL RD., GRAY— $499,000

3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 2,590 SF

We can’t stop looking at lakeside listings. This year-round home on a 2.45 AC lot has a wrap-around deck, two-car garage, lots of light in central living spaces and bedrooms, and a walkout basement. It’s a quick walk or quicker drive to Little Sebago’s edge, where the HOA, Little Sebago Lodges, offers multiple shared access points, a beach area, boat ramp, and recreation areas including tennis courts. Listed by Matt & Gena Lamontagne, Signature Homes Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

51 PINE POINT RD., SCARBOROUGH — $479,900

3 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,708 SF

Sweet 1960s details can be found in this mostly single-level ranch in the same neighborhood as the Scarborough Marsh, Pine Point and Old Orchard Beaches, and just a 15-minute drive to Portland. In the back, find a sunken great room that leads out to a deck and nearly three-quarter acre plot. Other amenities include an attached two-car garage and wired generator hook up. Listed by Darren McGovern, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

74 ROWE AVE., PORTLAND — $425,000

3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,334 SF

This Cape blooms in spring and is certainly cuter on the inside, with a first-floor bedroom and artful finishes. According to the listing, it has an updated heating, electric, and roof. Outside, it looks like a lovely summer spot, with a small porch, fenced yard, raised garden beds and storage shed. Easily access the Fore River Sanctuary, as well as Rock Row from this address. Listed by Holly Mitchell & Will Chapman, Keller Williams Realty — Greater Portland. See the full listing.

