The Regional School Unit 5 School Board hired Holly Johnson to serve as the new principal for Pownal Elementary School during a meeting Wednesday night.

In a unanimous vote, the board decided to hire Johnson, currently the assistant principal and literacy coach at Longfellow Elementary School in Portland.

Johnson will replace the current principal, Lisa Demick, who will be retiring from education after over a decade at the Pownal school.

“I am happy to be recommending her as the next principal at Pownal Elementary School,” RSU 5 Superintendent Becky Foley said at the meeting. “The interview team is excited that she will be building upon the wonderful foundation that Lisa has laid down over the past 12 years.

“I had the pleasure of working with Holly for the year when I was in Portland and I can personally attest to her dedication to all student success, her commitment to advancing equity for the most underserved students and her passion for ensuring that all teachers continue to grow professionally,” Foley said.

Michelle Ritcheson, RSU5 board chair, said she is excited for Johnson to step into her new role.

“She is coming with administrative experience, and I think a very similar school culture to what we have at Pownal, which is exciting, so I think that she will be able to hit the ground running and we are excited to have her,” Ritcheson said.

Pownal Elementary School expects to have around 111 students in the 2022-23 school year.

Demick’s last day will be on June 30 and Johnson is expected to start her new job as principal of the school at the beginning of the school year on July 1.

