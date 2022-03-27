BASKETBALL

Chris Clemons sank a long 3-pointer with .5 seconds remaining to give the Maine Celtics a 110-107 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their final home game of the season Sunday afternoon.

Clemons led the Celtics with 22 points. Juwan Morgan had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Matt Ryan scored 17 points, and Denzel Washington finished with 15 points, seven reobunds and seven assists.

Nate Hinton scored 35 points for Fort Wayne.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Mathew Santos and Patrick Shea each scored twice to lead the Maine Mariners to a 6-4 win over the Newfoundland Growlers at Cross Insurance Arena.

Santos, coming off a five-point game Saturday night, opened the scoring just 2:38 into Sunday’s game. Shea and Santos then struck just 39 seconds apart in the final minute of the first period to make it 3-0.

Maine stretched its lead to 6-0 after two periods on goals by Keltie Jeri-Leon, Alex Kile and Shea. Jeri-Leon scored short-handed for the second straight game.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Defending series champion Max Verstappen overtook Charles Leclerc three laps from the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for his first win of the season and 21st of his career.

The race under floodlights was held two days after an attack on a nearby oil depot by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Leclerc was aiming for back-to-back victories after winning the season-opener in Bahrain from pole position last Sunday, but Verstappen overtook him on Lap 47 of 50. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished third, while seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton could manage only one point in 10th place after starting 15th.

GOLF

PGA: Chad Ramey won the windswept Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic for his first PGA Tour title, beating Ben Martin and Alex Smalley by a stroke.

Ramey closed with a 5-under 67, completing a two-putt par on the par-4 18th after Martin missed a 6-foot birdie try that would have forced a playoff.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson had a chip-in eagle and a birdie on his final three holes to secure victory at the Qatar Masters.

Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to 7-under 281 for the tournament – one shot ahead of Chase Hanna.

TENNIS

MIAMI OPEN: No. 5 seed Paula Badosa advanced to the fourth round by rolling past Yulia Putintseva.

Badosa next faces unseeded Linda Fruhvirtova, a 16-year-old from the Czech Republic who got past three-time Miami Open winner Victoria Azarenka. Fruhvirtova led 6-2, 3-0 when Azarenka – the only former champion left in the draw – retired.

Coco Gauff, playing about 45 minutes from her home, overcame a tough test from Zhang Shuai and won 7-6 (1), 7-5. Jessica Pegula of the U.S. also made the fourth round

On the men’s side, Nick Kyrgios had 24 winners to just 12 unforced errors and needed only 61 minutes to beat No. 31 seed Fabio Fognini, 6-2, 6-4. He has made the fourth round at Miami in all five of his appearances at the tournament.

No. 28 Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reached the fourth round in Miami for the fourth time, easing past Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »