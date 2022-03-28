COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly on Monday and the number of patients has been relatively stagnant for the past nine days after dropping steadily for several weeks.
There were 96 hospitalized patients on Monday, up from 93 on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While that is 78 percent below a peak of 436 on Jan. 13, hospitalizations have stayed relatively the same since March 19, when there were 94 hospitalized for COVID-19. Since March 19, when hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time in months, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have ranged from 89 to 96.
While hospitalizations have remained stagnant, the number of patients in critical care continues to fall, with 15 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Monday. That’s down from 19 COVID-19 patients on March 19.
Hospital patient counts have held steady as officials watch for any uptick in cases from omicron BA.2, a subvariant that has driven up infection rates in other countries.
Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, recently told CNBC that a combination of immunity from vaccines and from prior infections of omicron should protect the United States from a major surge in hospitalizations from BA.2, the omicron subvariant, in the coming months.
“For right now, I choose to be optimistic that we’re just going to see a lot of mild illness and not see a dramatic increase in hospitalizations,” Offit said.
This story will be updated.
