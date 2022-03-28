I commend BIW (Bath Iron Works) and PNS (Portsmouth Naval Shipyard) for their dedication in strengthening and modernizing America’s fleet. The Zumwalt-class destroyers are particularly sleek and beautiful and will add stealth capabilities to the American Navy at a key time in our nation’s collective history.

But I’ve always had a visual preference for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and their fearsome deterrent capabilities. I wish many years of continued success to the USS Santa Fe once it leaves PNS. These ships will bolster America’s presence in the South China Sea and wherever else they are needed to protect America’s interests abroad.

Ryan Evans

Portland

