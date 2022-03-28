A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash on Chebeague Island on Sunday night.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious inside his Buick station wagon just before 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The car was partially in a ditch near the intersection of South and Ridge roads.

Police say it appears the man’s car left the roadway at slow speed before stopping in the ditch, leaving the car largely undamaged. Members of the Chebeague Island Fire Department extricated the man from the car and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the crash. South Road was closed for about three hours while police investigated at the scene.

The man’s name is being withheld until next of kin notifications are made, according to police.

