JUPITER, Fla. — With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wearing a big smile and his familiar red No. 5 jersey, Pujols emerged from beyond the right field wall at Roger Dean Stadium between the first and second innings of a game against Houston on Monday.

Cardinals pitchers, catchers and coaches sitting on chairs far down the line stood to acknowledge the three-time NL MVP, as did the fans in the stands. Pujols strolled around to the St. Louis dugout on the third base side, where he was greeted with hearty hugs and high-fives.

All these years later, the slugger who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championship was home.

The Cardinals and Pujols have reached agreement on a one-year contract valued at $2.5 million, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started.

The 42-year-old Pujols spent part of Monday video conferencing with veteran St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The two spent eight years as teammates in St. Louis.

“I’m happy for him to be here,” Molina said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”

Pujols played the first 11 years of his career in St. Louis, teaming with Molina to lead the Cardinals to the 2006 and 2011 World Series titles.

PADRES: San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is inspired by poet Kahlil Gibran in a return from a second Tommy John surgery.

Clevinger said Gibran’s “The Prophet” is his favorite book, and in a recent Twitter post he quoted Gibran:

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls. The most massive characters are seared with scars.”

Twice-scarred Clevinger, one of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, is on track to regain his spot in the Padres’ starting rotation after missing 2021.

The 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020, manager Bob Melvin said. With his return to a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell, the possibilities seem limitless.

“When we’re firing on all cylinders, we can compete with anybody on the planet,” said Clevinger, who is scheduled to make his first appearance in a spring training game Tuesday.

“This is a pretty outrageous lineup we’ve got. Same with the rotation. When you look at some of the arms coming out of the bullpen, we just need to put it together. I think that’s what we were missing last year. People were dealing with a lot of different things, injuries.”

The Padres believe that Clevinger, 41-20 with a 2.96 ERA from 2017-20, can play a big part in the recovery as they face the prospect of playing without All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for the first three months because of a fractured wrist.