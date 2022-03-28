A Norridgewock man has been arrested after a gun, drugs and other items were seized during a search of his house last week, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
Jody A. Davis, 47, has been charged with trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of violating conditions of release, according to a statement released Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.
Additional charges could be added after a review by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.
Somerset County deputies and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a drug search warrant last Wednesday at Davis’ residence on Meadow Ridge Road in Norridgewock, according to officials.
They seized “several grams of heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, drug-related articles, drug-related documentation, a loaded 9 mm automatic pistol and several loaded 30-round magazines for an AR-15 rifle,” according to the statement released to the news media.
Officials said an investigation is ongoing into the heroin and fentanyl allegedly being sold from Davis’ residence.
Davis is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing weapons.
His bail has been set at $20,000 cash, and he is scheduled to make an initial court appearance June 15 in Skowhegan.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
NCAA women’s basketball: Louisville beats Michigan 62-50 to return to Final Four
-
Business
Lawmakers form caucus to support four U.S. public shipyards
-
Nation & World
Kyiv to investigate video that appears to show Ukrainian forces shooting Russian POWs
-
Local & State
Russian-born opera singer to perform in Yarmouth to benefit Ukraine
-
Nation & World
Russia shifts focus to grind down Ukraine’s army in east