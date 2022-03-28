Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 4/7 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Safety and Accessibility Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 4/4 6 p.m. Budget Review Workshop

Tues. 4/5 8 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Sat. 4/2 9 a.m. Town Meeting

Wed. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 3/31 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center

Mon. 4/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees

Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall

Tues. 4/5 6 p.m. Town Council Meeting and Public Hearing Town Hall

Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Thur. 4/7 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Workshop Wescustogo

Mon. 4/4 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Town Hall

Tues. 4/5 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo

Wed. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Mallett Hall

Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee

Wed. 4/6 5 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk

Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 4/4 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 4/4 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

Mon. 4/4 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room

Tues. 4/5 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board/Affordable Housing Committee

Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room

Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room

Thur. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

