Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 4/7 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Safety and Accessibility Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 4/4 6 p.m. Budget Review Workshop
Tues. 4/5 8 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Sat. 4/2 9 a.m. Town Meeting
Wed. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 3/31 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Mon. 4/4 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall
Tues. 4/5 6 p.m. Town Council Meeting and Public Hearing Town Hall
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Thur. 4/7 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Workshop Wescustogo
Mon. 4/4 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Town Hall
Tues. 4/5 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Wed. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Mallett Hall
Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee
Wed. 4/6 5 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 4/4 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 4/4 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
Mon. 4/4 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Community Room
Tues. 4/5 9 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board/Affordable Housing Committee
Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Thur. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Maine-built destroyers serve our country well
-
Kennebunk Post
Concert organized to benefit Ukraine
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: April 1-10
-
Nation & World
A Russian empire ‘from Dublin to Vladivostok’? The roots of Putin’s ultranationalism
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: April 1-10