Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  4/7  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf Safety and Accessibility  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  4/4  6 p.m.  Budget Review Workshop

Tues.  4/5  8 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Sat.  4/2  9 a.m.  Town Meeting

Wed.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  4/4  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  3/31  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Mon.  4/4  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  4/4  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Tues.  4/5  6 p.m.  Town Council Meeting and Public Hearing  Town Hall

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Thur.  4/7  6 p.m.  Tree Task Force  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Mon.  4/4  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting and Workshop  Wescustogo

Mon.  4/4  7 p.m.  Recycling Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  4/5  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Wed.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  4/4  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Mallett Hall

Tues.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee

Wed.  4/6  5 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  4/4  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  4/4  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

Mon.  4/4  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Community Room

Tues.  4/5  9 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board/Affordable Housing Committee

Tues.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Community Room

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Thur.  4/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
