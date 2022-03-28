Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 3/30 noon Portland and South Portland Energy Benchmarking Workshop
Wed. 3/30 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Thur. 3/31 8 a.m. City Manager Search Subcommittee
Tues. 4/5 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 4/5 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 4/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 4/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Charter Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
