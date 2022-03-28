Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  3/30  noon  Portland and South Portland Energy Benchmarking Workshop

Wed.  3/30  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Thur.  3/31  8 a.m.  City Manager Search Subcommittee

Tues.  4/5  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  4/5  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  4/6  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  4/6  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles