Craft fair – Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., White Rock Grange, 33 Wilson Road, Gorham. More than two dozen crafters and vendors offering items for Easter, Mother’s Day, hostess gifts and more. See the Grange’s Facebook page for more details at facebook.com/whiterockgrange380.
