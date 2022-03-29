WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is poised to sign legislation Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime, in a historic first that comes after more than a century of failed efforts against racial violence.

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act was introduced by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., in the House and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., in the Senate. It is named for the 14-year-old Black boy whose brutal torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 sparked the civil rights movement.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed the bill unanimously. Booker said in a tweet that he was “overjoyed” by the legislation’s passage.

“The time is past due to reckon with this dark chapter in our history and I’m proud of the bipartisan support to pass this important piece of legislation,” he said.

In a statement, Rush called lynching “a long-standing and uniquely American weapon of racial terror that has for decades been used to maintain the white hierarchy.”

The bill signing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend as well.

The legislation would amend the U.S. Code to designate lynching a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. More than 4,000 people, mostly African Americans, were reported lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968, in all but a handful of states. Ninety-nine percent of perpetrators escaped state or local punishment, according to Rush’s office.

Lawmakers tried, and failed, to pass anti-lynching bills nearly 200 times. The earliest such attempt came in 1900, when Rep. George Henry White, R-N.C., then the country’s only Black member of Congress, stood on the floor of the House and read the text of his unprecedented measure, which would have prosecuted lynchings at the federal level. The bill later died in committee.

Years later, Rep. Leonidas Dyer, R-Mo., introduced an anti-lynching bill that passed the House but was filibustered in the Senate by Southern Democrats, many of whom opposed it in the name of “states’ rights.”

