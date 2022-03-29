The interactive art installation by Lyman artist Amy Stacey Curtis, “The Color of Memory,” is now open at Presumpscot Place in Westbrook.

The installation, sponsored by the University of Southern Maine’s Artist-In-Residence Program, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through April 22 at 22 Foster St.

The free show is wheelchair accessible and open to anyone ages 7 and up, though children 16 and must be accompanied by an adult.

Those unable to participate in person can participate from home by contacting the artist at [email protected]

