Posters with information about a 24/7 domestic violence awareness hotline and a website are now being featured in break rooms and dressing rooms at every Goodwill store, office and warehouse in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The Stay Safe initiative was started by Finding our Voices, a nonprofit that educates the public about domestic violence and provides support to survivors, including a fund that helps women and children stay safe.

The posters, which can also be found at businesses along the Maine coast, feature a photo and a quote from one of 43 women who have survived domestic violence and found support from Finding our Voices.

Finding our Voices President and founder Patrisha McLean said in a press release that due to the popularity of shopping at Goodwill, the partnership will help spread the organization’s message and get more people out of dangerous situations.

